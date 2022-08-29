We’re just a few days away from the start of dove season and the start of outdoor hunting and fishing season. On this week’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Husky Melendez from Clear Fork Country. Clear Fork Country is an hour and a half from DFW in Young County. Young County is the heart of the surrounding counties with places to sleep, great hotels, restaurants, and places to get your gear. Whether you’re fishing or hunting, Young County has Graham Lake, Edelman Lake, and Possum Kingdom with great water and great rivers running through.

Young County has an abundance of game. There is a thick population of whitetail, waterfowl, turkey and hogs. And of course, the bird hunting is excellent there. There are many great ranches, outfitters, and guides that can get you on a trophy hunt or a management hunt. To find out more about getting a list of ranches and outfitters, you can go to VisitGraham.com.

One of these outfitters is Clear Fork Country, a one stop shop where you can everything you need. They do processing and taxidermy, and have corn, protein feeder stands, and much more. They also have a big buck contest, a youth division, and women’s archery. You can find out more about this store at Clearforkcountry.com. So, whether you’re on the lake or on the land, they can get you ready for what you need.