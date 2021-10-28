Get your COVID-19 booster shot today

On today’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Jackson is with Dr. Ebrahim at The Community Healthcare Center to talk about COVID booster shots. Dr. Ebrahim explains that there is a weaning of vaccine effectiveness over time for a specific patient population who received the vaccine, and a booster shot is necessary. All three of the COVID vaccines have been approved for the booster.

The FDA and the CDC has stated that if you received, for example Moderna, you are able to get the Pfizer booster and vice versa. So, you are not obligated to go to the same clinic that you used to get your first COVID shots. All people 65 years and older are eligible to receive a booster right now. Also, people that are 18-64 who have certain medical conditions or are working in a setting where they are seeing patients or are in a certain occupational setting, such as teachers. Those who received the Pfizer and Moderna shots, should wait 6 months to receive a booster. Those who received the Johnson and Johnson should wait 2 months.

The Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are both available and safe to receive at The Community Healthcare Center. Please call anytime between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, and they will schedule a time for you to receive your booster shot from them.