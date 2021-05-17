Give your loved ones peace of mind in their time of mourning

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana talks with Steven Pounds, the Family Service Manager at Hampton Vaughn.

Steven says that the staff at Hampton Vaughn are local residents or at least grew up in Wichita Falls. He says that they all have a heart for our community.

Shana asked Steven about Dignity Memorial and benefits of choosing Hampton Vaughn. Steven discusses the pros of pre-arranged services, such as the peace of mind of not dealing with the emotional stress and financial stress of putting together a service in that moment of grief.

Steven says they also have a Compassion Help Line that is free of charge to talk to a certified grief counselor. Shana says that is a great benefit to families and call Hampton Vaughn to learn more about any of the services they can offer.