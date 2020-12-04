Going ‘nuts’ for the holidays

In this segment of Talking Texoma, Shana talks with Jill Montz of the Pecan Shed. Jill says that they are busy harvesting their pecans from their orchards in Charlie. They are also busy in their stores. People are in doing their shopping and shipping. Jill says this is the time to ship because they have already seen delays in shipping.

Shana says she loves the Pecan Shed because both stores, Henrietta and Wichita Falls, are grab and go! They have gift baskets ready to go. Also, Jill tells Shana that they can ship anything that is not glass or meats and cheeses. She says right now they have gift bundles on sale for $19.95 and this sale ends Saturday, December 12th.

Shana also asks Jill about their fudge; Jill say their fudge makers have been making fudge around the clock! They have flavors such as Cranberry Nut, Divinity, and Rocky Road in addition to their classics like Chocolate Pecan, Butter Pecan, and Plain Milk Chocolate. In addition, Jill says they have candy pecans, Pralines, and Pecan Pies. Jill states that you can also go online to order or they can take your order over the phone at both locations.