Hams and turkeys just in time for the holidays

On today’s Talking Texoma, Ben Coker is with Rex Powell, the owner of Butcher’s Meats. Butcher’s Meats is located on Kemp and Avenue K in Wichita Falls. Prices of beef, pork, and poultry have been going up over the past few months. Rex explains that these prices aren’t going down at this point, so there are shortages of all three products.

At Butcher’s Meats, they’re trying to hold their line on their meats as best they can. As we’re getting into the season now for turkeys and ham, they can hold a turkey or ham for your Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. They can also have your meats smoked for you. Then, you can pick up your order at your convenience and it will be there and ready. You can order any size that you want and can choose bone-in or boneless ham. Your ham or turkey can be either smoked or unsmoked.

Butcher’s Meats also has gift boxes that include their delicious steaks or anything else that you want to customize a box. This could include items like seasonings and cheese and sausage products from Fischer’s in Muenster, TX. Gift certificates are also available at Butcher’s Meats. They make a great gift to use anytime during the year.