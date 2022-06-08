On today’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell is with Steve Vaughn at Castaway Cove Waterpark. Castaway Cove Waterpark is open Sunday through Friday form 11:30am – 7:30pm and on Saturdays from 10:30am – 7:30pm. Season passes are now available online or at the waterpark. These passes cost $84.99.

Castaway Cove is now hiring summer help. They have just started hiring 15- year- old workers. So, if you are 15 or older and you would like to have a job, apply and come see them. They are also hiring adult workers and those who would prefer to work park time. To apply, you can go online to castawaycovewaterpark.com, or you can come to the waterpark office and apply there.

On Friday, June 24th, Castaway Cove will be open all day. If you want to stay a little bit longer, at 6:00pm – 10pm they will have Park After Dark. You can come and enjoy the pool, food, a DJ, and a great time! Park After Dark will be available every Friday until the last Friday night of July.

Some of the attractions available at Castaway Cove are The Wave Pool, Lazy River, Buccaneer Bay for the children, and three big slide complexes with different types of slides. There are lots of fun things for the little ones and the big kids, so come and have fun at Castaway Cove Waterpark!