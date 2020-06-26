On this week’s Talking Texoma Andrea Russell is talking with Steve Vaughn, the manager at Castaway Cove Waterpark. Everyone is excited that Castaway Cove is open. Since we are in the age of the COVID-19, there are some safety measures that have been put in place. Steve explains that the picnic tables have been spread out and that lines on the ground have been placed to remind everybody to practice 6 foot distancing. Reminders about keeping six feet apart are also announced on the Splash Radio in the Lazy River.

Park After Dark is another fun event at Castaway Cove. There will be a D.J. and other special activities at this event. It starts at 6:30pm and ends at 10:30pm. If you’re just coming to Park After Dark, the cost is $15.99. If you are already at the park, or if you have a season pass, the cost is $9.99.

Steve continues with information about the Castaway Cove season pass. The cost of a season pass is $59.99. You can go to their website, castawaycovewaterpark.com, to get more information about the park and to purchase a season pass. You can also purchase a season pass at the Castaway Cove office. Please keep in mind that purchasing them through the website is usually faster.

So, be sure to bring your family to Castaway Cove Waterpark during the day or at night to enjoy Park After Dark.