On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Dr. Adam Hertel at Seymour Hospital and Seymour Rural Clinic to talk about their upcoming heart and diabetes forum. This is a free community event with experts there to answer questions and to talk about disease prevention. There will also be some vendors giving demonstrations.

This will be a three-hour event. Dr. Hertel will be giving a presentation and Dr. Bruce Farmers, a cardiologist from Wichita Falls will be there to talk about heart disease prevention. There will also be a wound care specialist to talk about wound care and prevention of wounds and diabetes. It’s important to get moving to help prevent diabetes and health problems, so they will also have fitness experts there.

It will be a morning of information from 9:00-12:00 and free lunch for everyone. They will also have glucose screenings, blood sugar screenings, and they’ll also check your blood pressure. This will all take place at the Cliff Stiles Activity Center in Seymour. There is no registration required, so just show up at the Cliff Stiles Center on April 12th at 9:00 for a morning of information and fun.