Here for you on your special day

In today’s Talking Texoma Andrea Russell is with Anne Neugebauer from the Coyote Creek Event Center. This is a beautiful wedding event venue on Hwy. 287 in Henrietta. It is a 17,000 square foot center that houses two stages, three bars, and has options for the bride and groom for lodging. It also has two chapel options and recent renovations have been made to the outside and inside of the event center.

The hope is that from the moment they call to the moment they say their I do’s, the couple will remember Coyote Creek Event Center as their center and a big part of their special day.

This venue has over $20,000 worth of optional decorations like centerpieces, the wood disc for the center tables, and many other things at no additional cost. The bride and groom can bring in their own catering or cook onsite using their full kitchen or barbecue options outside.

It’s important that the couple has a special day at Coyote Creek Event Center and one that is special to their invited family and friends. If you are interested in scheduling a tour of this facility you can call Anne at 940 867-4338, or you can go to their website at www.coyotecreekeventcenter.com.