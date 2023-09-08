On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is in the pre-K room at Holy Family Classical Academy with the new head of school, Dan Leonardi. This is Dan’s favorite room and he’s excited to be a part of sharing many of the books that he grew up with surrounding him in that room. He adds that they are centered around Christ and all the beautiful images that they have. At Holy Family Classical Academy, all the rooms have a lot of holy art and depictions of Christ’s life of different saints.

Holy Family Classical Academy is a welcoming place to come and visit, and everyone is very friendly. They will also have many events throughout the year as you can see on their social media, Instagram and Facebook. On October 4th, they will have a blessing of the animals at the school for Saint Francis’s Feast Day and a few more exposure events throughout the course of the year. For the blessing of the animals, the little ones can bring their dog or another pet or a stuffed animal and they’ll receive a blessing from their priest. It’s a great way to get the whole family involved.

If you are interested in getting involved or have a student who is looking to come, you can go to their website at holyfamilyclassical.org. You my also want to help students grow in their faith and their journey on Christ through Grace or you would like to make a donation, it would be greatly appreciated.