Home for the Holidays

Talking Texoma
Hillary Scott of Iowa Park shares her excitement for an event called Home for the Holidays. This is an event that brings people together to sell their items for Christmas in what she says is a fun and functional way.

As time has gone on, the event has tripled in size and carries items of all kinds. Items such as food, jewelry, and clothing for men, women, and children can be found there.

You can also plan on enjoying foods like hamburgers, hot dogs, and nachos as a number of local people will be setting up concession stands. Fire fighters will also be available to collect donations and toys for local children. Raffle tickets will also be available to help Christmas in Action, an organization that also helps local families.

Home for the Holidays takes place on November 16th from 10:00am – 5:00pm at the Iowa Park Optimist Gym (804 N. 3rd St.). You can get more information about this event on Facebook at Home for the Holidays Shopping.

