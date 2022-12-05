On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra to talk about a fantastic concert coming up called Hometown Holiday Pops. She is there with Fouad Fakhouri, the music director conductor.

This is their traditional Holiday Pops concert that they have every holiday season. Typically, families attend this concert because it gets everyone excited about the holiday season. This year, they will have a very special guest. Darla Diltz, who is from Wichita Falls, will be singing two songs with them during the concert. Darla Diltz lived in New York and is now teaching at Midwestern State University.

As a tradition, they also have a Christmas sing along each year. They provide the lyrics to their audiences, and the orchestra performs the music as the audience sings along. This concert is a very informal, light, and cheerful. It is not important what you wear, especially this time of year. They hope to see you at Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls. This concert is for everyone in the family, and they hope to see you there. You can purchase tickets at the door, go online, or call the symphony office.