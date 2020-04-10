Hospice of Wichita Falls – Perinatal Care Program

On this week’s Talking Texoma Andrea Russell is with Jeanette Kennedy, the pediatric and perinatal care coordinator at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Jeanette explains that pediatric care is given to patients from birth to 21 years of age. If a patient comes into their in-patient center, they flip the room to be more family oriented by bringing in a family bed, a crib, a changing table, and medical equipment that might be needed. If the patient is at home, they go visit them there once a week to everyday depending on their needs.

The patient can also expect the care of an interdisciplinary team that consists of a physician, an R.N., a social worker, a chaplain, and a counselor. Care is not only given to the child but to siblings, parents, and grandparents as the family is welcome to participate in any of the services that are offered.

In the perinatal program, they get a referral from the obstetrician or the pediatrician when the mother is still pregnant. Then they go to the physician’s appointments with the mother and write a birthing plan. So, at birth everyone knows what is to be expected. They then take the birthing plan to United Regional so that they will be prepared and ready for the patient.

The perinatal care is different from the pediatric care because perinatal care is given before birth, and the patient is usually diagnosed in utero. Pediatric care is given after the birth.

These are very important services and we’re very grateful to have Hospice in our community. If you are in need of any of these services, you may call Hospice of Wichita Falls and ask for Jeanette Kennedy or the admissions department.