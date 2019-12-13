In this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson visits with Alisa Echols. Alisa is the executive director of Hospice Wichita Falls. She shares information about the traditional lighting of The Hospice Tree for this year’s 34th annual Tree of Lights campaign. The tree is already lit, but they are waiting to reach a goal of $275,00 in donations to light the star at the top of the tree.

Alisa explains that there are different ways that our community can donate. Some ways to donate include going to the Hospice website (HOWF.org), donating through volunteers at Market Street, stopping by or calling Hospice at 4909 Johnson Rd., (940) 691-0982, or by calling Bull FM on 102.3 (940) 687-3555 on Radio Day.

Please keep in mind that the donations don’t have to be in memory of someone. You can donate in honor of a grandparent, a friend, or someone special to you.

Hospice provides physical, emotional, and spiritual support for anyone who has a life limiting illness. It also provides bereavement services to the community after the death of a loved one. Many are touched by Hospice of Wichita Falls, so please consider donating. The deadline to donate for this campaign is December 13th at 5:00 pm. With your help, we hope to light the star on the tree on December 13th at 6:00 pm.