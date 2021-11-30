On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dr. Terry Johnson from Pediatric Associates. Dr. Johnson discusses immunizations for children. He explains that the goal is to protect children at an early age who have immature immune systems that aren’t ready to fight off infections. They now vaccinate against illnesses that was Polio in the 50’s, Measles in the 60’s, and Bacterial Meningitis in the 70’s. As time goes on, there’s more vaccines and better protection for children.

The biggest batch of immunizations begin at birth and then in the first few months. They protect children at 2, 4, and 6 months with a series of vaccinations that cover illnesses that could harm children. Illnesses like meningitis and HPV are more of a concern as children become teenagers. Human Papillomavirus in teenagers can develop into cancers such as cervical cancer in women and throat or anal cancer in men.

Children can now get a COVID vaccination if they are 12 and older. They also have an emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11.

If you’re wanting to schedule an appointment to get your child vaccinated, you can call Pediatric Associates. They can arrange flu and COVID vaccine visits with well child visits and Texas Healthy Steps visits.