On today’s Talking Texoma, Hayley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic talking with Dr. Richard Guess and Presley Thomason, a dental hygienist there. Gingivitis is a common and mild form of gum disease that can develop in anyone. It’s the earliest stage of gum disease and it happens whenever you have poor oral home care.

When plaque and bacteria buildup around the gum line and around the base of the tooth, the tissue becomes inflamed and causes inflammation all over. Symptoms of a possible problem are irritation, inflammation, or redness. Your gums may become solid and puffy, and you may notice bleeding while brushing and flossing.

To improve your oral home care, brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes, and floss once a day. Water picks are wonderful tools that flush out your tissue and isolate the bacteria levels. And of course, coming in for dental cleanings to remove the harmful bacteria, plaque, and tartar.

Dr. Guess recommends coming in for regular cleanings every six months and sooner if you have certain risk factors. If you have concerns about your dental care or gingivitis or just need a regular, routine cleaning, be sure to come see Dr. Guess and Presley at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic.