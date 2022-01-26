On this week’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell is talking to three nurses from The Community Healthcare Center who are sharing information about the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots, and quarantining.

Lisa begins by explaining that anyone ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose, or anyone who has a known allergy to the ingredients that are in the COVID-19 vaccine, should not get that vaccine. She recommends checking with your primary care physician to make sure you’re safe to take it.

Next, Penny explains that with the Pfizer booster, anyone who is 12 years and older can receive the vaccine 5 months after the original series. With the Moderna booster, anyone who is 18 years and older can receive the vaccine 5 months after the original vaccine. Lastly, with the J & J booster, those who are 18 years and older can receive it 2 months after the original vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines are available at The Community Healthcare Center.

Last, Delma explains that someone should quarantine as soon as they have onset of COVID symptoms, if they are not up to date on their vaccines and if they have been exposed. If someone receives a positive COVID test, they should quarantine for 5 days until they are symptom free. If by day 5 they are still having symptoms, they should quarantine for a full 10 days. They should then wear a well fitted mask when they’re around others.

Please stay aware of this important information and remember to call The Community Healthcare Center today to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.