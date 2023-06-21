On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is with Jodi Shawver, owner of Radiant Aesthetics. Radiant Aesthetics is located on Brooke, in the heart of the medical district in Wichita Falls. They recently did in-house trainings for their staff. Jodi enjoys doing in-house trainings, because they are intimate and wonderful for their staff. They recently did a laser hair removal class. Their laser platforms treat anything from hair removal, dark spots on faces, and any type of surface issues. They can also treat little spider veins and are able to do tattoo removal.

At Radiant Aesthetics, their laser is different because it has many features that they can use. In October, Jodi was able to travel to California to do a preceptorship with The Godfather of Light, Dr. Patrick Bitar. People often think that lasers can only be done in fall and winter. This is a big misconception. After her training, she learned that laser treatments can be safely and effectively done twelve months of the year.

So, if you’re interested in setting up an appointment or to talk to someone at Radiant Aesthetics, you can call or come by. They will set you up with one of their nurses, dietitians, or Jodi herself. They will do a consultation and skin assessment and find the best treatment for you.