It’s Clear the Shelters weekend

Today on Talking Texoma, host Shana Jackson converses with Cheryl Miller, executive director of the Humane Society of Wichita County about Clear the Shelters going on this weekend.

Clear the Shelters is a one-day pet adoption event going on this Saturday, August 17, 2019 and the Humane Society of Wichita County has lots of pets looking for their forever home.

Cheryl also lets us know that for this event the Humane Society of Wichita County will be waiving their adoption fee and accepting donations only from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. She says all their adoptable pets are spayed neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The Humane Society of Wichita County is also partnering with Red River Harley-Davidson for their Burger Burn from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cheryl says they will be grilling up hamburgers and sausages with all proceeds benefiting the shelter.

Come join them tomorrow, you can either go to red River Harley Davidson off Hwy 287 or come to the Humane Society off Old Iowa Park Road and find yourself a forever pet.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

Phone: (940) 855-4941

http://www.humanesocietyofwichitacounty.org/