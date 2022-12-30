On today’s Talking Texoma, Gwen Bevel is with Chad Witherspoon from the local leader in your tub design conversion, Luxury Bath. It is a new year, and there are many people who are looking for new and improved.

In 2022, there were crazy increases in prices. But right now, Luxury Bath is offering free installation to people who call soon. You can come in or call and talk to Miss Paula. You can walk around the showroom, or they can set you up with one of their designers to come to your home and design everything custom to your needs.

At Luxury Bath, their designers and installers work for them, so everybody who comes in are their employees. As local leaders and local owners, they control everything from minute to minute. That is what sets their guarantee apart from others. Everything is going to be done to perfection, even the parts that you don’t see. They plan to come in and do everything right.

It’s a new year, and it’s time for that new, beautiful bathroom in your home. Thanks to the folks at Luxury Bath, you have until January 20th to take advantage of free installation. So, come in and save at Luxury Bath today.