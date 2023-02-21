On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra and with conductor, Dr. Fouad Fakhouri. Dr. Fouad is from New York City and is here to talk about some exciting things coming up.

Their upcoming concert will have guest artist, Jennifer Cole. She is a Grammy Award violinist, and she’s going to be performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the Wichita Falls Orchestra. She’s a great player who exudes lots of energy and is loved by many audiences.

Jennifer Cole will also be performing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, which is a fun, recognizable piece for the whole family to enjoy. This piece by Beethoven was written when Beethoven was going deaf. It’s what Dr. Fouad likes to call life classical music.

So, if you like classical music, and you want to get involved, this is the concert to attend. The concert will also have a 15-to-20-minute intermission and tickets can be purchased online by going to The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra website. You won’t be disappointed.