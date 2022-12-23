On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dr. Mark Bender, pastor at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. Christmas Eve brings in traditions for many people. One of the traditions at First Christian Church is telling the Christmas story together as family.

This year, on Christmas Eve, they are going to do that at 3:00 pm with a special service just for kids. They call it the very first Christmas. Every child who shows up, whether they’re pre-K or elementary or just young at heart can take a role in helping to tell the Christmas story. They’ll also have live animals there to help with the sights and sounds of the very first Christmas.

There will also be two other services at 6:00 and 11:00. Those will take place in the sanctuary with carols of the season, the Christmas story retold, and communion to remember what the Christ child came to do. Then they will head outside and celebrate and sing together. Hopefully, they will be singing Silent Night right at the stroke of midnight. Then on Sunday, Christmas morning, they’ll gather together at 10:00 for worship.

So, join First Christian Church either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. For more information, please visit their website. They hope to see you there.