This week Shana talks to Chad of Luxury Bath. June is National Safety Month and Chad says a lot of people come to them and they are trying to make and emphasis this month on making the bathroom safe. A lot of people want to get rid of their tub because nobody wants to step over that 16 or 17 inch tub! Now they want to transition to a nice, low-profile shower base.

Chad says it’s a very easy system to put in. We tear the tub our completely down to the studs, put in that new, low-profile shower base and then put everything back to new. Shana says a lot of people may ask ”how long will you be in my home? and how much dust am I going to have?” Chad says a tub to shower conversion is as easy as 1 day!

Shana says Luxury Bath has a showroom that has a lot of selections you can choose from and they are happy to help you and if you don’t have that design eye, they can help you! Chad says you can come by and see the 7 or 8 displays they have including the walk-in tub. Shana asks if this is a good option. He says yes, that some people still want to take a bathe and don’t want a shower or they can’t stand up while they take a shower. The walk-in tub is usually a 2-3 day process.

Shana asks Chad how a walk-in tub works! He says when you finish your bath, you start the draining and use the free standard shower system and shower yourself off and by the time the tub is drained, your ready to go!

This month, Luxury Bath is doing a Senior Shower package that is $89 a month. So stop by Luxury bath on McNiel or give them a call. They would be happy to help you out.