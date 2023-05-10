On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Janet Beard at Harvest Drug and Gift. Janet loves listening to her customers and tries to bring in the things that they ask for. Today, she’s showing some of the many items for spring that she has available.

First, she shows the gorgeous selection of Brighton sunglasses. At Harvest Drug they will help you determine the best fit for you. The Brightons are also prescription friendly. In shoes, they have many new colors of Vionics, their comfort shoe. They have a new Vionics beach collection. This is a canvas top sneaker with many fun colors. But the best kept secret is their Birkenstock collection. They have a huge selection for you to choose from.

At Harvest Drug, they were also fortunate to get a restock of Brighton Apple watch bands. They’re beautiful, and they’re only $98.00. They also have beautiful paper goods that would be perfect for upcoming graduation parties, Mother’s Day, and lots of other events.

So come in and shop today and find something beautiful for the women in your life and other springtime and summer events. Harvest Drug and Gift is in Wichita Falls right off Kell Blvd. It’s much more than just a drugstore.