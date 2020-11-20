Just in time for the Holiday Season

This week on Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is talking with Jill Montz, the manager at The Pecan Shed. The Pecan Shed has two locations. One is in Wichita Falls off 287, and their other location is in Henrietta.

It is an excellent time to buy pecans, because they are very fresh and have a ton of flavor. Their orchards, in Charlie, have had a great crop and have filled out beautifully. You can buy the pecans in the shell, cracked, or shelled in halves or pieces.

Safety is very important right now, so they can do all your shopping and shipping for you. You can order on their website and stay safe in the comfort of your own home. You can also call either of the stores and they will do curbside delivery or box it up and ship it out for you. They’re being very vigilant about cleaning and sanitizing.

You can find many choices when you come to the Pecan Shed. They’re running a special right now on one of their party trays. It’s over two pounds of assorted pecan flavors for only $19.95. This special ends Saturday, November 21. It would be best to get your orders in as soon as possible. They are already seeing delays in typical delivery times, so be sure to ship early this year.

There are many other gift items and stocking stuffers to choose from at either of their locations. So, stop in or visit their website for great gift ideas.