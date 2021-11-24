Kick off Black Friday in Graham, TX

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in Graham, TX with Krisa De La Cruz. Krisa is from the Graham Chamber of Commerce to kick off Black Friday and to talk about two $1,000 drawings that will be given away. You can enter to win one of these prizes by spending $25 at any of their participating merchants. Then they will draw each Friday until December 17th to give a total of over $6,000 in prize money.

You can visit their website at grahamtexas.net or go to their Facebook page at Graham Chamber of Commerce to find out where to shop. You can also do some online shopping at shopgrahamtx.com.

Chris also talked to Jayne Beale from The Post Office Museum in Graham. The Post Office Museum is located in the middle of the square in Graham and has 15 vendors at their market. They’re open from Wednesday through Friday from 9 to 4 and on Saturdays from 10 to 3.

Thursday, December 2nd is a big night in Graham. This is when they’ll have their Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade. This is always a favorite in Graham. The square is decorated and the stores on the square will stay open late for people to come and shop. They will also have a hot chocalicious competition. The junior high students will compete, and the proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations in the community.

For more information about any of these events, you can visit grahamtexas.net.