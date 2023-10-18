On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is at Harvest Drug and Gift with Janet Beard. As fall arrives, so do beautiful things at Harvest Drug. The sights and smells of autumn are everywhere along with striking gifts and gorgeous clothing. You can find jackets, sweaters, boots, shoes, and everything that you need for a complete outfit. Harvest Drug has diffusers, pillows, candles, indoor and outdoor decorations and many other items.

Harvest Drug and Gift has an exciting event coming at 6:30pm on November 2nd at The Forum in Wichita Falls. They will be bringing in two experts on LDN. LDN is an old drug that is being used in a new way in low doses to help treat autoimmune disorders like pain, some cancers, fibromyalgia, and depression. You can go to their website at www.harvestdrug.com to learn more about LDN. There will also be experts at The Forum on November 2nd at 11:00am for a public seminar. The cost for this seminar is $10.00, and you will get a swag bag valued at $75.00. There will also be a medical seminar for the medical community in the seminar room at Harvest Drug on November 2nd at 6:30pm.

If you are interested in any of these seminars, go to www.harvestdrug.com and sign up today.