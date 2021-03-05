Lemonade Day 2021

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Jackson is talking with Leah at Texoma Community Credit Union. TCCU is supporting Lemonade Day on Saturday, April 24th, as a way to help bring financial literacy to kids in Texoma.

Last year this event did not take place because of COVID, but this year it is going to be great. Typically, there are about 300 entrepreneurs. They are students from third grade and up. The event is free to them and materials are included. After registering, the participants can pick up these materials from the Sheppard access road branch.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to save some of the money that they make, share it with the community, and maybe spend it on something that they really want. They are also encouraged to make sure that all stands have COVID precautions by wearing masks, wearing gloves, and having sanitizing stations.

Texoma Community Credit Union loves to be in the community, and they love to help all around them. If someone would like to sign up for this free event, go to Lemonadeday.org, find Wichita Falls, and then hit register.

So, mark your calendars for April 24th, Lemonade Day!