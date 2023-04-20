On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Cache Road Liquor in Lawton, Oklahoma. She’s with co-owner, Mike O’Malley to talk about spring cleaning. Spring cleaning usually means some good close out deals. At Cache Road Liquor, it means customers get to save on products. Some are not available in the state anymore, and some have changed labels so the old label is discounted. It’s a good way to save on products that used to be much more expensive.

Even if they’re not having a close out sale, Cache Road Liquor has 20% discounts on wine. If you get six bottles or more (if they’re not a close out), they’ll give you 10% off. Military, retired military, or if you’re 65 or older also get a 10% discount.

Cache Road Liquor also has spring tastings. This is a good chance to try it before you buy it. Since it’s spring, they’ll have some lighter wines and champagnes. In May for Cinco De Mayo, they’ll have agave tequila and at the end of June, a beer fest. There are a lot of fun, springtime events happening soon at Cache Road Liquor in Lawton. Come and see for yourself.