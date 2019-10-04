In this edition of Talking Texoma, host Ben Coker chats with Donna Graf about the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum in Vernon, Texas.

The Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum in not just a haunted house it is a haunted experience. The atmosphere there is just mind blowing, there are rooms filled with heads, eyeballs, cadavers, coffins and so much more. Ben states it’s not just a place where people jump out at you with fake chainsaws.

In Ben’s curiosity he asked Donna how she acquires all the items on display at the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum. Donna replied she goes to estate sales and auctions. Donna also says she has friends and family that donate things.

The experience at the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum is amazing. They have two haunts that are about 5,000 square feet and open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. They will also be open on Halloween and November first and second.

If you are looking for a spook-tacular time visit the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum by the courthouse in Vernon, Texas.

Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum

1620 Main St.

Vernon, TX 76384

http://nightmareonmainst.com/