Looking for a spook-tacular time?

Talking Texoma
Posted: / Updated:

In this edition of Talking Texoma, host Ben Coker chats with Donna Graf about the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum in Vernon, Texas.

The Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum in not just a haunted house it is a haunted experience. The atmosphere there is just mind blowing, there are rooms filled with heads, eyeballs, cadavers, coffins and so much more. Ben states it’s not just a place where people jump out at you with fake chainsaws.

In Ben’s curiosity he asked Donna how she acquires all the items on display at the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum. Donna replied she goes to estate sales and auctions. Donna also says she has friends and family that donate things.

The experience at the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum is amazing. They have two haunts that are about 5,000 square feet and open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. They will also be open on Halloween and November first and second.

If you are looking for a spook-tacular time visit the Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum by the courthouse in Vernon, Texas.

Nightmare on Main Street & Dark Water Asylum
1620 Main St.
Vernon, TX 76384
http://nightmareonmainst.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

"Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman"

Dewalt utility bar recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dewalt utility bar recall"

Ohio University Suspends All Fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio University Suspends All Fraternities"

King arthur flour recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "King arthur flour recall"

carve new fruits this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "carve new fruits this season"

TX grandmother fights back against car thieves

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX grandmother fights back against car thieves"

Grand Hotel Evading/Drug Possession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Hotel Evading/Drug Possession"

Microsoft surface earbuds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Microsoft surface earbuds"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-4-19"

Rick Perry expected to resign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rick Perry expected to resign"

Domestic violence support group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence support group"

Grand Hotel drugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Hotel drugs"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News