Looking for something special and unique for couples?

This week’s Talking Texoma is in Vera, a small town located 18 miles west of Seymour. Ranell and Kaylie are from The Reserve at Ranger Creek Ranch in Vera sharing information about their new venue that offers something special and unique to couples. Their package includes a full weekend rental ranging from Friday to Sunday.

Anyone who has been married will likely tell you that the wedding day passes by too quickly. Their package allows couples to extend the celebration so that they can enjoy quality time spent with friends and family. Their onsite lodging can accommodate up to 65 people, and they offer package upgrade options like onsite catering, décor rental, coordination services, bartending, and more.

They are a mother/daughter duo rooted in southern hospitality who offer packages that allow couples to customize their experience by building their own packages and pricing. They provide exceptional customer service in a warm atmosphere and schedule only a limited number of weddings each year to keep the primary focus on quality over quantity. You can schedule a tour of The Reserve at Ranger Creek Range. To do this go to rangercreekranch.com.