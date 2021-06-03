Looking for something to do? Check out the Graham Regional Theatre

The pandemic has affected a lot, including arts organizations. At Graham Regional Theatre, they’re gearing up for an entire June of activities. Today on Talking Texoma, Christian Sanders, executive director of Graham Regional Theater is talking about children’s musicals, and they start this week.

This weekend, Friday at 7:00 and Saturday at 7:00, they will have “Winnie the Pooh Kids.” This is a show that has been rehearsed all week by kids at their summer camp. There are 40 kids involved rehearsing with their volunteers and building sets and creating costumes. Next week, they’ll have “Frozen Junior” which involves their teen camp. Again, there are 40 kids involved, and they learn all aspects of the show in one week. Then, on Friday and Saturday they perform. It’s only $5.00/ticket and both shows are performed at Graham Memorial Auditorium.

They are also excited that on the next week, they’ll be doing their first open mic night. If you’re interested in learning about that, you’re invited to sign up on their website. You can sing a song, do a comedy bit, or whatever you want to do. This will take place at their space on the square at The Perry in Graham, TX.

For tickets to any of the shows, you can go to Grahamregionaltheatre.com. Come out and support the arts in Graham, Texas at Graham Regional Theatre.