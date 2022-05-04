On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Ben Hoover and Grant Rogers from Hoover Rogers Law. They’ve been practicing in this area for a combined 20 years and now have their main office on Indiana Street in Wichita Falls. They also have a second, satellite office in Lawton, Oklahoma. They practice personal injury law and family estate planning all around north Texas and southern Oklahoma.

One of the first things they have done at Hoover Rogers Law, is to use case management software. They believe in using Cloud based software to accomplish what they need quickly and efficiently. This sets them apart from the physical binders filling bookshelves.

At Hoover Rogers Law, they are very personable and accessible. They have a storefront office right in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls. If clients need them, they can reach one of the attorneys or one of the staff members anytime with a call or a text. They’re looking forward to being here to serve you.