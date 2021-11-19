On this week’s Talking Texoma Shana is talking with Chad at Luxury Bath in Wichita Falls. Chad explains that because everything they have at Luxury Bath is American made, there are fewer problems getting shipments in at an appropriate amount of time. This also helps with the cost because shipping costs have been increasing.

Luxury Bath has a To-The-Stud guarantee. When they come into your home, they’ll tear everything down to the studs and leave nothing undone. They want to make sure that all of the construction is done appropriately and that everything is solid and done 100% right. Their beautiful showroom is the largest showroom around. They have over 10 displays set up for you to get some incredible ideas for your home. They also have microban built into their wall panels and shower bases. So, mold, mildew, and bacteria will not grow on your panels or walls.

Luxury Bath has a special that you can lock in before December 31st. You can come in, and then they’ll come out to your house and design in your home. They’re going to give you an additional $1,000 off plus the incredible financing that they have. Financial rates are going to go up, so if you want some great financing rates, now is the time to call Ms. Paula at their office, and they’ll bring all their color and design ideas to your home. Make your dreams come true at Luxury Bath today.