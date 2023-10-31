On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Anndrea Harris and Amanda Culley, co-chairs of the 2023 Junior League Christmas Magic event. Christmas Magic is from November 3-6 and will begin Thursday night with a preview party from 6:00-9:00pm. All the merchants will be present with swag bags provided by K-Bond Jewelers. If you come, you will have the first look at all of the wonderful merchants.

Christmas Magic will also be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 9:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. They will have over 100 merchants, and you can find anything from women’s and men’s clothing, children’s clothing, gifts, toys, and many snacks.

There are also many events for the whole family. There will be a 5K Fun Run on Saturday at 8:30am and a craft class children’s event on Saturday at 11:00am and Sunday at 1:00. All the special events will be held at The Delta Hotel. For tickets you can go to JLWF.org or go to United Market Street on Southwest Parkway. So come and be a part of the 42nd Christmas Magic where 100% of the proceeds stay right here in our community.