On today’s Talking Texoma, we have Dr. Guess and Presley Thomason at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic. At Maplewood Dental, they use a diode laser to treat canker sores and fever blisters to kill the bacteria and sensitivity to the healing phase. The patient then leaves asymptomatic. They also use the laser to aid in the treatment of periodontal disease. This kills the bacteria, minimizes bleeding, and removes a thin layer of disease tissue to accelerate the healing time. This is also used to maintain healthy gums overall. Dr. Guess uses C02 laser. It sterilizes the pockets and kills bacteria.

The mouth is the gateway to the rest of your body. Coming in for frequent cleanings and allowing these dental experts to use lasers in your treatment, kills more bacteria and lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and even diabetes. By practicing comprehensive dentistry, they can associate what they’ve seen in your mouth versus your symptoms. They can tie it all together. Lasers and other modern advances help restore your overall health by reducing tear time and accelerating healing.

If you have questions about the lasers at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic and what they can do for you, go to their website, or give them a call anytime. They will be happy to answer all your questions.