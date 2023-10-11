On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic with Dr. Richard Guess and his dental assistant, Kim Spurlock to talk about different types of cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry can include blemish removal, teeth whitening, smile contouring, veneers, and much more.

One type of procedure is adding veneers or porcelain facings for teeth. They are used to hide crowding dark or light tooth stains, chips, or other blemishes on the teeth. They are porcelain and very strong. Different procedures can take various amounts of time. Dr. Guess uses different equipment, like the CO2 laser for blemish removal or smile contouring, which happens in a few minutes. Teeth whitening typically takes a couple of hours and veneers can take several weeks from start to finish.

At Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic, they take a comprehensive approach by using modern materials and keep up with continuing education. Their friendly staff takes their time with small details to make your smile beautiful.