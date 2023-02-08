On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic with Dr. Richard Guess and Gabby Solis. Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic provides many types of care including preventative care. Preventative care includes oral cancer screenings, cleanings, X-rays, and making sure that everything is in working order.

Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic is perfect for people who don’t have insurance. They have three different plans that take care of the whole family. They take care of children and adults with periodontal disease who need a little bit of extra care. This care can be offered through their employer who can sign up and then offer plans to their employees.

This membership plan has no waiting periods, no maximums, and no deductibles. This cuts out the hassle of dealing with the middleman. The membership also offers a fee reduction for care later and is beneficial all around for anybody who doesn’t have insurance.

Signing up is easy. You can find them online, on their social pages, or you can stop by their office. So, come by Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic for all your dental needs, and be a part of their new membership plan.