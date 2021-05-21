Need an attorney? Ammons & Ammons can help.

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson talks with Jeff Ammons from Ammons & Ammons Law Firm. Jeff grew up in Wichita Falls and then went to The University of Oklahoma for undergrad and law school. He then joined his dad who has been an attorney for 40 years and has been practicing in Wichita Falls for about 15.

Ammons & Ammons offers many services but mainly focuses on family law. They also do some criminal defense, some probate work, and some real estate. But mainly they do family law cases such as divorce and child custody cases.

When clients call, they often have questions about what kind of expectations to have regarding time frames, whether it be a child custody case or a divorce case. Sometimes, those cases can take days, weeks, months, or even years. Jeff adds that the best outcomes in court happen when people can make agreements. That way each party has a voice in the outcome of their case. In many cases, it must be contested and is left up to the courts. The costs of finalizing a case can vary greatly. Agreed cases are most inexpensive and contested custody cases and divorces can potentially cost thousands.

If someone wants to contact Jeff Ammons at Ammons & Ammons Law Firm for more information, they can find them online, on Facebook, or they can call or come into their office.