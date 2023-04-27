On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dr. Mueller at Doctors Implants in Wichita Falls. Doctors Implants used to be known as Marquis Center. It’s a new name, but it has the same doctors and the same owners. They are a full-service oral surgery practice.

Millions of Americans have teeth that are bad. When you have a bad knee, you go to an orthopedic surgeon for a knee replacement. They now can replace people’s teeth. You don’t have to have a denture, and you don’t have to have a piece of plastic that is glued to your mouth. You can go in and have a beautifully designed smile, supported by full mouth implants. It’s amazing that it all happens in six hours.

At Doctors Implants, Dr. Mueller and Dr. Waters specialize in difficult cases. They often get redo cases and patients who were told that they were not a good candidate or that their medical history was too complex. They never turn down a patient. They have said yes to every single one.

These doctors have done these procedures on 3,000 people and their day often ends with people crying when they see their smile for the first time.

