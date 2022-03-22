On this week’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell is with Angela Clark. Angela is the president/CEO of Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union. She wants everyone to know that their credit union is not just for teachers. They’re proud of the fact that they are primarily teachers, but any school district employee can open an account with them.

Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union is not just for Wichita Falls. 21 of the school districts in the surrounding area are a part of their field of membership. WFISD students, MSU students, and Vernon students can also become members and can open savings accounts for just $10.00. Then once they’re a member, their parents, grandparents, and siblings can open an account too.

Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union is also offering an $8,000 loan with a 48-month payout, a special interest rate of 8%, and 8% on an unsecured loan. This will be offered until the end of the year, so everyone has plenty of time to apply. They’re also doing an introductory on their credit cards. Any new credit card applicant can get a 4.9% for the first 12 months with no annual fee. This is a really great time to open a new account.

Lastly, the main difference between a credit union and a bank is that a credit union like theirs is member owned. They don’t work for shareholders or stockholders, and their board of directors is a volunteer position. Now is a great time to open a new account. Give Angela a call at The Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union today.