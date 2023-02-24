On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in Graham, TX with Matt Hughes to talk about a new sixteen room art-themed boutique hotel in the town square.

In the Middleton, there is a lounge area which is considered the middle sister. It is a food beverage concept that is housed in the complex. The bar and restaurant are open six days a week for the public. This is a great meeting spot for anybody and everybody. There is a variety of foods in the restaurant. Some items include flatbread pizzas, chips and queso, sliders, Mediterranean dips, charcuterie boards, and more.

The Middleton has sixteen custom designed shipping containers that have been transformed into hotel rooms. Each room is different, featuring original art from sixteen different artists. You can access these artists at hotelmiddleton.com, but the room is interactive, too. You can check out a bio and purchase the art or inquire how to commission a piece from each artist that is in the room. The rooms have luxury bedding and custom robes. They are not only unique, but beautiful.

If you are interested in booking a stay at the Middleton, you can go to hotelmiddleton.com, or you can book through Airbnb, Expedia, or Hotels.com. Come soon and see this beautiful, unique hotel for yourself.