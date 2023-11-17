On today’s Talking Texoma, host Haley Clifton chats with Dr. Grace Ayandibu, MD, and Dr. Storseth of All Skin Dermatology about who they are and what they do. Dr. Ayandibu states that All Skin Dermatology do skin cancer screening, general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology as well as surgical dermatology.

November is Healthy Skin Month and Dr. Ayandibu has some thing you should look for to avoid having skin cancer. There are everyday signs of skin cancer would include a new lesion that pops up, it’s growing in size, it’s bleeding, changing color and it just does not look right that those are the signs to look for.

Dr. Ayandibu is excited to introduce to you her new partner Dr. Storseth. Dr. Storseth is a family physician and has been in family medicine for the past 20 years. She is happy making the transition to dermatology.

Dr. Storseth says skin is a window to the body. You’re able to see a lot of times things that are going on inside of someone just by looking at their skin. So, thyroid diseases, a lot of autoimmune diseases you can see initially when looking at somebody’s skin.

If you are looking for a dermatologist or have questions or want to make an appointment, visit all skin dermatology on Facebook right here in Wichita Falls.