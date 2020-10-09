In today’s Talking Texoma, Andrea is speaking with Dr. Vaughn of Graham Regional Medical Center, which is a leader in Radiography and Mammography.

Andrea asks Dr. Vaughn what sets them apart for imaging and diagnosis. Dr. Vaughn says that given the size of The Center, they have all the technology that you would find in bigger centers.

Dr. Vaughn recommends women begin their annual screening at age 40, unless they are high risk, since early detection is the key.

Dr. Vaughn tells Andrea about the latest in 3D Mammography, MRI, and Ultrasound which enables them to detect tumors at the size of a grain of sand, which is where they are most treatable.

Andrea also talks to Barbara Clark of the Moncrief Cancer Institute. Thru a partnership, mammograms are funded for those who qualify in Young and surrounding counties.

Andrea says since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is a good time to get a mammogram. Dr. Vaughn says women can call the hospital to schedule an appointment or on a walk-in basis.