On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Derik Schneider from Visiting Angels. This is an important time of year for Derik and many others who have given so much for our country. Derik’s dad was a veteran, and his dad would write him cards at Christmas and on his birthday. As he aged, his handwriting got so bad that he had a caregiver write cards for him. This was one of many things that his caregiver did for him.

It is a joy and a privilege for Derik and those at Visiting Angels to be able to give back to veterans and get them the benefits that they can’t get on their own. Derik is an expert in trying to make a community connection between Visiting Angels and The Veterans Administration. Derik loves being able to go into their homes, sit on their couch, or walk with them to hear their stories. Then he does what he can to get them the benefits that they deserve.

Visiting Angels also take care of many people who are not veterans. They do a lot of private pay, caregiving services as well. Anything that they do in the home has to do with non-medical care. They can help with grocery shopping, bathing, incontinence care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, shopping, or just getting things ready for Christmas. If you would like to find out more about Visiting Angels, you can give them a call at 940 257-6265.

On behalf of Visiting Angels, Happy Veterans Day, and thank you for your service.