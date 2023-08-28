One out of four Americans suffer from chronic knee pain. Shana Jackson is with Dr. David Cartwright from Falls Clinic to talk about how to get patients out of pain. Arthritis, in its simplest form, is a breakdown of the joint from wear and tear. This can happen from past injuries, lack of exercise, and obesity. Even metabolic conditions like diabetes can cause arthritis pain.

Arthritis symptoms are a barrier to physical activity. Inactivity is associated with cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity which unfortunately leads to more pain. Medications mask these symptoms and can be addictive and may have harmful side effects like loss of motor control, weight gain, memory loss and even trouble breathing.

Knee arthritis is a degenerative condition, so the longer it goes, the worse it gets. It can unfortunately lead to painful knee replacement surgery. At Falls Clinic, they have the latest technology and a very successful natural knee pain treatment. This treatment focuses on going to the cause, the problem and actually killing the damage instead of masking the symptoms with medications. This involves reducing inflammation, correcting joint alignment, and strengthening the muscles around the knee.

You may be suffering from stabbing pain, swelling or weakness in your knees, or maybe pain from knee arthritis. If you’ve had injections or taken medications with limited results, there is an alternative. At Falls Clinic, their doctors are using cutting edge treatments to successfully treat knee pain without addictive medications. If you’d like to learn how they might be able to help you, give them a call at their office at 940 461-7444 today.