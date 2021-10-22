Pack and ship practically anything to anywhere

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Kim Galan from Connect Packing and Shipping. With shipping problems occurring across the country as we approach holiday shopping and shipping, Kim advices everyone to buy it now, buy it local, and ship it as soon as possible.

Kim adds that the post office has started their peak surcharges and that FedEx and UPS are kicking in as well. She says that at Connect Packing and Shipping, they can compare with UPS, FedEx, DHL, and can get customers the lowest of those three. They can pack practically anything.

Kim feels that it’s best to shop local. There are many unique stores in town. Connect Packing and Shipping has many unique, customizable gifts. They have everything from greeting cards, cutting boards, cups, mugs, picture frames, and Christmas décor that can be put on anything you want. They can even put your favorite pictures on wrapping paper, and they have a large assortment of unique Christmas and greeting cards.

So, at Connect Packing and Shipping, you can buy it there, wrap it there, and pack and ship practically anything to practically anywhere.