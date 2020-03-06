Palliative Care of Hospice

On this week’s Talking Texoma Andrea Russell is with Dr. Micah Boyer, the medical director of Palliative Care of North Texas at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Dr. Boyer explains that most of the patients there are undergoing treatments from other doctors. The doctors at Palliative Care help provide comfort and take care of some their conditions while they are going through their regular treatments. They keep in contact with the patients’ doctors and help them with comfort and other things that maybe their regular doctor is not quite as focused on as they spend time focusing on treating the disease process.

Patients at Palliative Care do not have to be a patient at Hospice of Wichita Falls. They are given a referral from their doctor and can come from anywhere in the city or in other parts of the country.

Patients can currently be seen at the Palliative Care entrance of Hospice of North Texas. However, there will soon be an expansion at Hospice. When that happens, they will be able to take care of many more patients. Palliative Care doctors will also see patients at their home, in the nursing home, or in assisted living facilities.

If someone feels that the person that they are caring for needs palliative care, they should start with talking to their regular doctor to get an appropriate referral. They can also call the office at Hospice of Wichita Falls.