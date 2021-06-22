Peace of mind for your family

This week Shana talks to Steven Pounds and Belinda Strange, the new Family Service Counselor, from Hampton Vaughn. There are lots of benefits with the relationship between Hampton Vaughn and Dignity Memorial and today the will discuss some specifics and plans.

First of all, when a family purchases one of Hampton Vaughn’s prearranged funeral packages, there are a couple of benefits. One is our First Family Cost Protection Plan, that is if the family has a child or grandchild 21 years old or younger, unmarried and something happens to them, Hampton Vaughn actually take care of that funeral free of charge.

Another benefit is our Relocation Protection Plan. If a family moves or relocates they will be able to find a Dignity Provider because the company has about 2,000 funeral homes throughout the United States. It is such a great peace of mind. Steven says the easiest way to learn more is to give them a call. The staff at Hampton Vaughn can do appointments in the office, virtually or even go to a customer’s home.