On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Jill Montz. Jill is the manager of both the Wichita Falls and the Henrietta Pecan Shed.

They are in the pecan orchard watching the equipment shake the trees. Jill explains that they’ll shake the trees and then have their sweepers come in and sweep them up. Next, they’ll run their harvester over them and then get to their cleaning plant where they sanitize and sort them. This process takes about seven days before they are sent to the store. This process guarantees that the pecans will be fresh. Pecans can sometimes be up to two years out when bought in big chain grocery stores.

Jill also explains that a good pecan should be a golden yellow or a light tan color. Those that are dark red or dark brown and look shriveled up and dry should be avoided. A good pecan should be really plump. This year it’s a bumper harvest, which means that they have a large number of great pecans.

The Pecan Shed is offering many specials from now through Christmas. These offers can be found on social media, television, and on their website. Their stores also carry many Christmas and home decor items, homemade fudge, pecan pies, candied pecans, and other gift items. Stop by today in Wichita Falls or in Henrietta.